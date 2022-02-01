Wow! GHKKPM squad shares a glimpse of their shooting routine, and it is unmissable

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and tops the TRP charts. The audience loves to watch the chemistry between Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Vihan Verma who plays the character of Mohit Chavan has shared a glimpse of how is the morning like on the set of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In the picture we see Ayesha Singh, Yogendra Vikram Singh, Tanvi Thakkar who plays the character of Sai Joshi, Samrat Salunkhe, Shivani Chavan in the show.

Wow, this routine is very much excited to see by the fans and are just in aww with their off-screen bond.

In the current track we see, Pakhi will soon come to a conclusion that Sai is a con artist as a first timer will never be able to lie to a commissioner of police so easily.

The family will feel bad that Pakhi is judging Sai as whatever she did was due to Virat as she wanted to save Virat’s job.

Virat on the other hand will go to DIG and give his resignation as he doesn’t want to take any kind of help from Sai.

How will Sai and Virat come together now?

