OMG! Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair, and Avneet Kaur to work together on a project soon? Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Anushka Sen is one of the most popular TV actresses on the small screen and has a number of hit shows to her credit. The actress gained fame at a very young age and won our hearts with her talent.

Anushka is a social media star and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Apart from that, the actress is a fashionista whose style game is always on point.

She has been in the industry since childhood and has been a part of many projects. She has come up the hard way. She began her career when she was just four years old.

But Anushka is a part of a Generation of Young stars who are taking the industry by storm, ruling different mediums of entertainment. These stars have immense popularity and fan following on Social media and they are often compared to each other to see who is better than the other one.

And fans have been waiting for the time these stars come together on one screen, and it might be a possibility soon, Speaking about same in an interview Anushka said, that she is friends with Avneet and Jannat and she thinks they should work together, and she can only imagine what will happen if not just Avneet, Jannat and her but also their other contemporaries were to work together, the scale of the project would be amazing".

Fans got really excited when they heard that Anushka was open to that opportunity and they couldn't really contain their enthusiasm.

Anushka began her career as a child actor in 2009 with Zee TV's serial Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli. In the year, her first music video Humko hai Aasha was released. In 2012, she became popular playing the character of Meher in the TV serial Baal Veer. In 2015, she appeared in the Bollywood film Crazy Cukkad Family.

She has acted in TV serials Internet Wala Love and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.

She was Last seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, She was also the youngest contestant on the show.

