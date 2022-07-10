OMG! Are Dharam Yodha Garud fame Faisal Khan and Soni Singh are dating in real life

MUMBAI: Sony SAB recently rolled out a brand new show titled Dharm Yoddha Garud.

Garud is a mythological drama series that has a stellar cast. Faisal Khan, Parul Chauhan, Angad Hasija, Toral Rasputra, and Ankit Raaj, among others, play pivotal roles in the series.

The show has received a great response from the fans and everyone is looking forward to the show's fruitful journey.

Faisal Khan rose to fame when he won the reality show Dance India Dance Little Masters, he then went on to star as Maharana Pratap which started his acting career. Since then, he has been seen in many other dance reality shows.

Faisal currently stars in the titular role of Garud on the Sony SAB show. Fans really love his performance and look forward to seeing the actor carry forward the story.

While fans are always curious to see what happens on the show, they are also intrigued by the actors' personal lives, and looks like Faisal might have someone special in his life.

And that person is none other than his Dharam Yodha Garud’s co-star Soni Singh who plays the role of Diti on the show.

Fans have seen them often share fun- behind the scenes from the show but the rumor mills are rife with speculation of the two dating in real life.

Fans are really excited about this rumor though but there is no confirmation yet.

