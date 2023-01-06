OMG! Are Parineeti’s Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma dating? Here’s why fans think so!

MUMBAI : Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot because the story consists of one man getting married to two women who are friends.

The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii, and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev. The show has a wonderful ensemble cast as well, and its ability to tell the stories of complicated individuals and complicated stories with ease has made it to the heart of the fans and audiences and the show remains incredibly popular and loved.

Fans of the show are very curious and are always on the lookout for more updates about the actor’s personal life.

And their latest observation is one that might pique your interest. They think that Tanvi Dogra who plays the role of Neeti and Ankur who plays the role of Rajeev might be dating.

The reason you ask is that fans believe that Tanvi and Ankur share a great offscreen bond and they are spotted together very often, spending their time together and posting a lot of content together.

All of this could also just mean that they are really good friends and get along well but the rumours are rife.

TellyChakkar reached out to the actors for a comment on the rumors, but they remained unavailable at the time of publishing this article.

The show Parineeti recently completed 400 episodes and it is produced by Balaji Productions and has been on air since 14th February 2022 and completed more than a year on air.

The intriguing twists and turns have kept the fans enthralled.

