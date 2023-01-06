OMG! Are Parineeti’s Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma dating? Here’s why fans think so!

Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot because the story consists of one man getting married to two women who are friends.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 14:45
Parineeti

MUMBAI : Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot because the story consists of one man getting married to two women who are friends.

The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii, and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev. The show has a wonderful ensemble cast as well, and its ability to tell the stories of complicated individuals and complicated stories with ease has made it to the heart of the fans and audiences and the show remains incredibly popular and loved.

ALSO READ: Parineetii: Oh No! Neeti accuses Pari of insulting their sisterly bond

Fans of the show are very curious and are always on the lookout for more updates about the actor’s personal life.

And their latest observation is one that might pique your interest. They think that Tanvi Dogra who plays the role of Neeti and Ankur who plays the role of Rajeev might be dating. 

The reason you ask is that fans believe that Tanvi and Ankur share a great offscreen bond and they are spotted together very often, spending their time together and posting a lot of content together.

All of this could also just mean that they are really good friends and get along well but the rumours are rife.

TellyChakkar reached out to the actors for a comment on the rumors, but they remained unavailable at the time of publishing this article.

The show Parineeti recently completed 400 episodes and it is produced by Balaji Productions and has been on air since 14th February 2022 and completed more than a year on air.

The intriguing twists and turns have kept the fans enthralled.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Ankur Verma aka Rajeev of Parineeti reflects on the journey of the show and his character, says “The audience that was with us on day one is still with us and I am grateful that we have their constant support”!

 

aanchal sahu Tanvi Dogra Ankur Verma Parineeti parineet Neeti Rajeev Vishal Solanki Aman Gandhi Dolly Sohi Colors
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 14:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Riya Bhattacharje and Tanish Mahendru bags Atrangii OTT's upcoming series
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that a...
Rachana Mistry from Star Bharat's 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' shows her directorial skills for the upcoming sequence
MUMBAI: Rachna Mistry, a talented actress and the lead of show  'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' on Star Bharat demonstrated her...
Kya Baat Hai! Kushal Tandon shares his first Look from his comeback show Barsaatein, Fans Go gaga over his new look! Check it out!
MUMBAI :Actor Kushal Tandon has been part of TV shows like Beyhadh, Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hain, and Bigg Boss 7....
OMG! Are Parineeti’s Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma dating? Here’s why fans think so!
MUMBAI : Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja take a dig at Shiv Thakare say “Why are people asking about Shiv this is not Bigg Boss show”
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Pandya Store: Exclusive! Rishita and Raavi 's BIG plan to bring Shiva's memory back
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Recent Stories
Urvashi Rautela
WHAT! Urvashi Rautela buys a Rs 190 crore bungalow? Netizens say, "Itne paise inko aate Kahan se Hain"
Latest Video
Related Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja take a dig at Shiv Thakare say “Why are people asking about Shiv this is not Bigg Boss show”
Pyaar ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni
Exclusive! Do the leads of Pyaar ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni, Fahmaan Khan, and Kritika Singh Yadav NOT get along? His Publicist says otherwise! Full Scoop Inside!
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Anjali Anand gets eliminated from the show ?
Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni
Exclusive! Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii's Aditi Shetty and Dhruvee Haldankar open up about the show getting an extension, saying “Thank you to the audience and everyone who love us”
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! This is the confirmed week when the new season will go – air
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! This is the exact week when the new season will go on-air
1
Exclusive! Sumbul Toqueer Khan and her father Toqueer Khan finally break their silence on Fahmaan Khan’s allegation! Full Scoop Inside