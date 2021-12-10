OMG! Bade Achhe Lagte Hai NOT going off-Air, Ekta Kapoor saves the show?

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hai has been an iconic show produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar star in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 which premiered on Sony TV on 30th August 2021. There have been reports recently that the serial is going off-air, and fans of Nakul and Disha are upset.

It has been reported that the show will not go off-air and that producer Ekta Kapoor has a plan to save it.

She has reshuffled the core team of writers and technicians, as we have learned. As well, she has decided that the production value needs to be improved and the plot twists need to be sharpened.

A source from the production house told BollywoodLife, "Many times, one aspect was being dragged on for days and that made audiences lose patience and made the show a drag affair. As Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood's love story begins, the show will pick up as well. There are plans to carry it on for a longer period and definitely no plans to pull it off air anytime soon."

She hopes that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will have similar success to her long-running shows.

Disha and Nakuul both denied the reports that stated the show would go off the air a few days ago. The actor who plays the role of Akshay Mehra in the series, Pranav Mishra, had also opened up about it recently, "I believe my work is to act, be it my first day or last day on sets. I believe in making efforts and performing my best and rest it everything is destiny. Those rumors do not actually affect or make me insecure at all,” he said.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is Ekta Kapoor's spiritual sequel to the 2011 series of the same name. Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor appeared in the first season. The show was a big hit and it ran from 2011 to 2014.

