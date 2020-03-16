Omg! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Ram's Mamaji is in problem, Deet inside

Mahendra reveals the missing number plate of the car that was used to kill Virendra Kapoor
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly showcasing an intriguing narrative with twists and turns. The current track has left the spectators on the edge of their seats. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are portraying the lead roles of Ram and Priya.    

In this video, we see Amit Singh Thakur who plays the role of Mamaji in the show waiting for his entry while shooting for a scene. It seems that it is a long wait until the shots get done. Take a look at the video to see what's going on behind the lens.   

 

 


 In the upcoming track, Mahendra reveals the missing number plate of the car that was used to kill Virendra Kapoor as it is the only proof against them as it has Mahendra's fingerprints on it. Further, he demands Varun to find that number plate on Sood House and hand it over to him. However, this number plate is with Priya at Kapoor Mansion.

