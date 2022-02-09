OMG! ‘Bebaake’ Actor Kushal Tandon tests positive for COVID-19 again!

MUMBAI: Kushal Tandon, famed for his program Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hain and most recently in the TV show Beyhadh and the web series Bebaakee, has tested positive for COVID-19. His publicist issued a statement revealing that the star is being held in isolation.

Kushal recently filmed a song video with actress Sidhika Sharma called 'Numaish,' which is about love and treachery. The actor was meant to attend the song release party, but it was canceled after he tested positive for COVID-19.

"With great regret, we must notify that actor Kushal Tandon has been detected COVID positive this morning and is under isolation," the statement stated. Kushal, on the other hand, has been absent from the tiny screen for some time. When questioned why, he stated that he is not attempting to avoid watching television, but that he is not finding anything fascinating. According to a top newspaper, he said, "I've been producing web shows and music videos for a while now. I'm not actively trying to avoid watching television, but there should be some compelling tale that I want to be a part of."

Kushal Tandon is a hunk who has a lot of fans. In the entertainment sector, he is the most attractive hunk. He has captivated audiences with his different character portrayals in TV dramas like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Beyhadh, among others. He has also appeared on reality series like Bigg Boss 7, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, and Bigg Boss 8, where he was a prominent contender in the competition. Fans admired his strategies and cheered him on during the game. Kushal has also seen opposite Gauahar Khan in Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's music video Zaroori Tha.

Credits: FilmiBeat