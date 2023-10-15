OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary opens up about his struggle with Clinical depression, “My friends began to distance themselves…”

He said, “In 2019, I hit a low point in life where everything seemed fine, things were okay, but there was a certain hollowness within me. I was feeling a bit sad, staying at home, not interacting with people, but I was doing well in life.”
Akash Choudhary

Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show,  is one of the most popular shows. Actor Akash Choudhary who essays the role of Viraj Singhania has opened up on his battle with Clinical Depression. He said, "In 2019, I hit a low point in life where everything seemed fine, things were okay, but there was a certain hollowness within me. I was feeling a bit sad, staying at home, not interacting with people, but I was doing well in life." 

He added, “However, I didn’t have any awareness of clinical depression, and there were no clear symptoms. It was just there. Even small things would trigger me. If there was a delay in food or any minor issue, I’d panic and start crying. I became highly sensitive. My friends began to distance themselves from me, calling me negative. I was on medication and even experienced hallucinations at times.”

Akash further said, “I took a break and went home for ten days, where I was emotionally fragile, experienced unexplained crying spells, extreme lows, and persistent negativity. I would cry over trivial matters, however, my parents provided tremendous support.”

He further said, “Spending time with him and raising him made me forget everything. My medication stopped, and since then, I haven’t experienced a single sad day in my life. Healing from depression made me wiser, spiritually connected to myself, and more aware of life’s worth. It changed my perspective, and I became analytical about people.”

He concluded, “Mental health is a topic people avoid discussing, and they label you negatively. But the journey of healing makes you realise the value of life. You become more aware and practical. Depression doesn’t need a reason. It can strike at any time, even when everything seems fine. The key is to be there for someone, listen to them, and spend time with loved ones.”

