Omg! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rishi aka Rohit rescues Aayush but there's a twist

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

In this video we see that Rohit aka Rishi, Aishwarya aka Lakshmi and Aayush aka Aman are up with an amazing reel together. Rishi comes to rescue however, there's a major twist in this video that will crack you up.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, Ahana's marriage is fixed, and everyone is preparing for her roka. As Neelam has sprained her leg, Dadi gives the responsibility of Ahana's kuldevi puja to Lakshmi and Rishi. Later, they go to the temple for the puja, but Malishka also follows them. There, a poor and shabby old man is about to fall, but Lakshmi saves him. She gets a lot of blessings and good wishes from the man and his wife for her kindness.

