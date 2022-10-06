Omg! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rishi aka Rohit rescues Aayush but there's a twist

Ahana's marriage is fixed, and everyone is preparing for her roka. As Neelam has sprained her leg,

Rohit-Aayush

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Also read  Bhagya Lakshmi: Oops! Malishka’s cruelness brings Rishi closer to Laxmi

In this video we see that Rohit aka Rishi, Aishwarya aka Lakshmi and  Aayush aka Aman are up with an amazing reel together. Rishi comes to rescue however, there's a major twist in this video that will crack you up. 

Check out the video   

Also read  Bhagya Lakshmi: Awww! Rishi gets possessive about Lakshmi and the kid, saves her from a huge problem

Meanwhile in the show, Ahana's marriage is fixed, and everyone is preparing for her roka. As Neelam has sprained her leg, Dadi gives the responsibility of Ahana's kuldevi puja to Lakshmi and Rishi. Later, they go to the temple for the puja, but Malishka also follows them. There, a poor and shabby old man is about to fall, but Lakshmi saves him. She gets a lot of blessings and good wishes from the man and his wife for her kindness.  

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

