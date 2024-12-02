Omg! Bhavya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti reveals what he is scared of, check it out

Television stars love to keep fit and share their fitness journey with their fans. Rohit too shared a sassy picture of himself in the gym but there’s a twist.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 11:59
Rohit Suchanti

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti has come a long way in his career. Rohit Suchanti is currently impressing the viewers with his amazing performance as Rishi Oberoi in Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi. The actor is paired opposite Aishwarya Khare in the popular drama series. Fans simply love their chemistry and the ripping storyline of the show. 

Television stars love to keep fit and share their fitness journey with their fans. Rohit too shared a sassy picture of himself in the gym but there’s a twist. Looks like he enjoys working out but not dieting. He took to his Instagram page and sharing a picture of himself wrote, “Workout Se Dar Nhi Lagta Sahab , Diet Se Lagta Hai’

Check out his hilarious post here;

Isn’t that simply hilarious?

What are your thoughts on Rohit’s Instagram post? Tell us in the comments below.

222

Rohit has a sizable fan following and viewers love his performance on the show. He has also been entertaining his viewers with his funny reels and videos. Rohit’s fans are always eager to see every post of his and simply love his reels with his Bhagya Lakshmi co-star Aishwarya Khare. 

Rohit has been part of many other popular and hit shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, among many others.

