OMG! Bigg Boss 13 star Paras Chhabra made shocking revelations about Asim Riaz blocking him; Know here more!

MUMBAI: A memorable season of Bigg Boss was 13. Bigg Boss is still in its greatest season ever. Nobody could argue that the season wasn't successful. The success of the show has been attributed to every contestant. Everyone had a lot of entertainment value. Asim Riaz finished as the first runner-up on the show, and Sidharth Shukla took the title of winner. The show's second runner-up was Shehnaaz Gill. Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, and Rashami Desai were three of the top six contestants on Bigg Boss 13. People still enjoy watching the show's repeat airing on OTT platforms. It was Paras Chhabra who collected the money rather than continuing in the winning race.

However, Sidharth's victory over the trophy proved that his choice was correct. Among the most intelligent players in the house was Paras. Although they did not initially get along, he and Sidharth Shukla turned the best friends. We've all seen how the death of Sidharth Shukla devastated everyone.

For every one of his friends and fans, it was the most devastating moment. In an interview, Paras revealed how he got along with Sidharth on Bigg Boss 13. He revealed that it gets tough for him to talk about Sidharth because he lost a good friend. According to Paras, Sidharth gained the most notoriety, developed quickly, and drew a lot of love.

He went on to say that although at first they were not friends, Bigg Boss did not demonstrate how they became close. He continued, "Our connection happened spiritually. We both used to speak a lot about Mahadev. We have a lot of common aspects, his mom, father's demise and our connection with spiritually. We genuinely bonded, and there was a lot of love."

Paras went on to discuss his relationship with Asim Riaz. According to Paras, he and Asim were doing OK. Although they had arguments inside the house, he held no hatred toward Asim. According to Paras, Asim has blocked him everywhere, so he might continue to harbor grudges.

According to Paras, they got along well when he met Asim after Sidharth died. However, Asim blocked him after that, and he was confused about what happened. Paras added that although Asim's followers continue to ridicule him, he only has good intentions for Asim.

Credit- Bollywoodlife