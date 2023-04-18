Wow! Post break-up with Paras Chhabra, has Mahira Sharma got her nose pierced?

TV actor Paras Kalnawat spoke about his bond with his 'Kundali Bhagya' co-actor Sana Sayyad. The off-screen bond between the actor is "special" as Paras recently posted a sun-kissed picture on his social media where he is standing next to Sana.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 14:17
Mahira Sharma got her nose pierced

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 13 did extremely well for itself. The show had finally made it to the TOP 10 shows when it comes to TRP ratings and that’s because of the content. Every contestant in the show was strong and played the game well. Two contestants who fell in love inside the house were Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra.

Also Read- Shocking! Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra confirms breaking up with Mahira Sharma, says “I never thought that it will…”

In many interviews, both Paras and Mahira spoke about their fondness for each other and how their families supported them. But the couple have sadly parted ways. Paras had previously said, “Yes, we have not been talking to each other after a fight over petty issues for more than a week. But aisi fights toh hamari hamesha hoti rahi hain, even when we were inside the Bigg Boss house. I never thought that it would lead to a breakup.”

Also Read :Finally! Paras Chhabra opens up about his relationship with Mahira Sharma

Now, it looks like Mahira has changed her look and has gotten her nose pierced. She was recently seen at Baba Siddiqui’s iftar party in a lemon yellow salwar suit and was sporting a nose ring. Check out the videos here;

There are also rumors that Mahira is now dating a close friend named Sunny but there is no confirmation on this news, and only Mahira can confirm this.

Interestingly, while Mahira is super active on social media and with various appearances, the former Bigg Boss contestant has never confirmed nor denied her relationship with Paras. Mahira meanwhile has also been tightlipped about her rumored breakup.

Mahira will soon be making her Punjabi film debut in the film Lehmberginni.

 

 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Desimartini
 

Mahira Sharma Paras Chhabra Bigg Boss Salman Khan Colors Voot Sidharth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill SidNaaz TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 14:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Fahmaan Khan talks about how he rejected the show “Dil Dosti Dance” for this shocking reason; reveals if he would consider the next season of Bigg Boss
MUMBAI:Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.His...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sad! Seerat gets teary eyed, Santosh makes her life hell
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: High Drama! Damayanti’s grand celebration announcement for Swatilekha, Madhumalti skeptical
MUMBAI : Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Reet becomes a villain in Katha and Viaan’s love story, along with Teji
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Shocking! Rashami Desai ignores Shehnaaz Gill at a recent event; netizens say former is jealous
MUMBAI :Uttaran fame Rashami Desai is among the top actresses who has been a part of many popular shows including Dil...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Abhimanyu files for Abhir's custody in court
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
Dhadak 2
Shocking! "Pehli Wali hit thi Kya" Netizens reacts to the announcement of Dhadak 2
Latest Video
Related Stories
Fahmaan Khan
OMG! Fahmaan Khan talks about how he rejected the show “Dil Dosti Dance” for this shocking reason; reveals if he would consider the next season of Bigg Boss
Seerat gets teary eyed
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sad! Seerat gets teary eyed, Santosh makes her life hell
Rashami Desai
Shocking! Rashami Desai ignores Shehnaaz Gill at a recent event; netizens say former is jealous
PRINCE NARULA
MTV Roadies Season 19 : Wow! Prince Narula’s journey is commendable from auditioning for the show to being the leader on the show
Big B
Big B returns to host 'KBC' Season 15; registration from April 29
Manmohan Tiwari
Manmohan Tiwari to play a cunning and manipulative character in 'Shravani'