Wow! Post break-up with Paras Chhabra, has Mahira Sharma got her nose pierced?

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 13 did extremely well for itself. The show had finally made it to the TOP 10 shows when it comes to TRP ratings and that’s because of the content. Every contestant in the show was strong and played the game well. Two contestants who fell in love inside the house were Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra.

In many interviews, both Paras and Mahira spoke about their fondness for each other and how their families supported them. But the couple have sadly parted ways. Paras had previously said, “Yes, we have not been talking to each other after a fight over petty issues for more than a week. But aisi fights toh hamari hamesha hoti rahi hain, even when we were inside the Bigg Boss house. I never thought that it would lead to a breakup.”

Now, it looks like Mahira has changed her look and has gotten her nose pierced. She was recently seen at Baba Siddiqui’s iftar party in a lemon yellow salwar suit and was sporting a nose ring. Check out the videos here;

There are also rumors that Mahira is now dating a close friend named Sunny but there is no confirmation on this news, and only Mahira can confirm this.

Interestingly, while Mahira is super active on social media and with various appearances, the former Bigg Boss contestant has never confirmed nor denied her relationship with Paras. Mahira meanwhile has also been tightlipped about her rumored breakup.

Mahira will soon be making her Punjabi film debut in the film Lehmberginni.

