OMG! Bigg Boss 15: Rashmi Desai thinks Umar Riaz has a girlfriend, gets Upset!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has different equations every week, but one equation or friendship that fans are excited about even before it came to fruition in the Bigg Boss 15 house is UmRash, which is the fan name for Rashmi Desai and Umar Riaz.

Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai had a difference of opinion during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15. This led to an interesting discussion between Rashmi and Rajiv Adatia. And fans of Umar and Rashmi were excited about it. She told Rajiv Adatia that she doesn't understand why Umar doesn't talk to her. Rajiv urged her to speak with him. He also said that Umar liked her. Rashami was not convinced.

Additionally, the actress confided in Rajiv that she had heard that Umar had a girlfriend, but Rajiv assured her that they had definitely broken up. The truth is she told him it isn't so and that's why he is keeping himself away from her.

Umar had just arrived and Rajiv had confronted him directly. Umar taunted Rashmi, "I don't talk to people who are neutral." Rashmi gave Rajiv a look and also verbally sparred Umar.

They are no longer on the same side of the field today, but they shared some fun times together initially. Umar was pleased to see her enter as a wild card candidate. In fact, Rashami confided in him to be the person in the house she trusts most.

Their fans recently engaged in a heated argument when Rashami's video of pulling Umar's knees was misinterpreted as her touching him inappropriately. While there may be several against them, there are others who are rooting for the two to get together.

