OMG! Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be flying to this country for a very special reason; read on to know more

MUMBAI:Shalin and Priyanka were seen in Bigg Boss 16 together and they didn’t get along with each other on the show. They were always at loggerheads.

It was only during the end of the show that the two got along and were seen supporting each other.

Both were finalists on the show, where Shalin was the fifth runner – up and Priyanka was the second.

Post the show, the two have garnered a lot of fame and their fan following has reached heights. They have become household names.

As we know, television actress Sreejita De will be getting married in the month of June and she has invited all the Bigg Boss contestants for her marriage.

Now, as per media reports, Shalin and Priyanka will be flying together to Germany for her marriage and this would be the first time that they would be seen together post Bigg Boss.

Well, everyone is waiting to attend the actress's wedding, though there were reports of her not inviting Tina Dutta. The actress came out and clarified that everyone is invited to her wedding.

On the work front, Priyanka hasn’t signed anything yet post Bigg Boss 16. There were reports that she was going to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, but then she backed off from the show.

Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot is seen as the lead in the serial Bekaboo and audience are loving him in the serial.

