OMG! THIS Bigg Boss 7 fame admitted to hospital in Spain, details inside

MUMBAI: Actress and former girlfriend of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, Sofia Hayat earlier informed her fans that she will be fasting for 21 days to explore her previous life and get connected to her soul. However, she is now hospitalized in Spain.

Sofia followed the ritual of fasting as a spiritual practice. However, the fasting process didn't suit her and she got hospitalised after her body salt lever dropped and she felt dizzy.

Sofia was quoted saying, “The salt levels went dangerously low. I asked the nurse to get me five packets of salt and that kind of saved me. So, this condition resulted in me being hospitalised, my heart felt funny and I was shivering."

Sofia said that speaking to a friend on the phone helped her feel better. She said that she listened to her body after hospitalisation and ate food and had water. She also said that she felt 'pretty okay' before this emergency landed her in the hospital suddenly. She said she had done this kind of fasting earlier as well and it 'went well'.

In June 2016, Sofia announced that she had embraced spirituality and become a nun. She adopted the name Gaia Sofia Mother.

Sofia has featured in 'Bigg Boss 7' and hosted 'Superdude'. Later, she appeared in 'Welcome - Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki' and 'Comedy Nights Bachao'.

