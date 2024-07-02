OMG! Bigg Boss Season 17 contestants KhanZaadi gives a befitting reply to trolls

MUMBAI: KhaanZaadi rose to fame with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 where she was one of the most entertaining and loved contestants of the show and her friendship with Abhishek was grabbing headlines a while back.

She used to have fights with almost all the contestants on the show and even had an argument with Salman Khan when he spoke about her mental health issue.

The actress was outspoken and always fought for the right and kept a point in front in the game and used to be quite loud about it.

Now the actress has come out on social media and spoken about trollers where she said “ My ex – management is getting trolled as people believe that whatever wrong is happening to me is because of them, but that isn’t true. They are not the reason behind. They have always been with me whatever I am today is because of them, even the fan base that I have created is only their effort. The Bigg Boss journey credit also goes to them as I could do the show because of them. So let’s appreciate them, being foreigners also they came to India and they supported me and they made things easy for me. But because of some equations which didn’t match hence we parted ways”

Well, there is no doubt that today KhanZaadi has become a huge name in the entertainment business and she has a good fan following.

