OMG! Bigg Boss Season 17 winner Munawar Faruqui takes a stand for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav as his fans targeted the latter’s mother

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has emerged as the winner of this season by receiving the maximum votes from the audience.

He took away Rs. 50 Lakhs home as the winning amount and the trophy back home along with a new car.

Since the beginning of the show the ace comedian was playing the game in the most dignified manner which connected to the audience and he was also Bigg Boss favorite and many times Bigg Boss was biased to him.

The one thing that the audience and fans like about Munawar was that when Ayesha entered the show she brought out a lot of personal details of the ace comedian. He handled it with a lot of dignity and didn’t snap back at her which worked in his favour.

Also many celebrities extended their support to him which helped him in getting the votes.

Whether it was Abhishek or Mannara he always supported his friend and stood by them and never left them alone in their bad times.

The moment he won the show his fans came on the street of “Dongri” in Mumbai the place where he resides and they all were celebrating his victory as he would be having a grand welcome when he goes back home.

On the other hand, Elvish Yadav these days is making headlines as he has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2, where he won Rs. 25 Lakhs and took the trophy home.

He has created history as until today, no wild – card contestant has won any season of Bigg Boss. He broke the stereotype of a non – wild card winning the show.

This was a given that he would win the show as his fans had broken all records on social media. There was no doubt about his success.

His game was loved by the audience and hence, he won the game against Abhishek Malhan, who from day one was playing the game and was seen as a potential winner.

The two of them are really very popular on social media and especially their fans keep fighting with each other.

Since Munawar won the show there has been a war of words between their fans especially the time when Elivish has questioned how when he won the show he didn’t waste much time and came live and how he took a dig at Munawar for coming late for the live session.

Owing to which Muanwar’s fans have gone personal with Elvish Yadav where they have targeted his mother owing to which Munawar has come in support for the YouTuber, and had requested the fan to delete the post and not to stoop down to this level.

Well, it seems like this war between the two social media personalities is not going to die down soon and is going a long way.

