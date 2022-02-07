OMG! A case has been filed against comedian Kapil Sharma for breach of contract

MUMBAI: Whoa! This is the amount Kapil Sharma brought home for the season 3 of The Kapil Sharma Show, Check out

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma has found himself in trouble again. He has been part of many controversies. The Kapil Sharma Show recently ended on Sony tv after its third season and the entire team recently flew to Vancouver for their tour.

Now we know that a case has been filed against Kapil for breaching his contract for the tour of North America in 2015. According to reports, Sai USA Inc filed the lawsuit as Kapil was paid for six shows but he performed only five of them. The comedian had said he would pay for the loss.

Sai USA Inc is based out of New Jersey and is led by Amit Jaitly. Taking this to social media, they captioned the post as, “SAI USA INC FILES THE LAWSUIT AGAINST KAPIL SHARMA FOR breach of contract in 2015.”

As per reports, Amit said that Kapil had committed to making up for the loss. He said that Kapil hadn’t performed and hadn’t responded even when contacted several times to get in touch with him before the court. The case is pending in a New York court and Sai USA Inc is taking legal action.

Currently, the entire team of the Kapil Show, that includes, Kapil Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Krushna Abhishek are touring North America for their show, ‘Kapil Sharma Live’ after they conducted shows in Canada. The comedian kept sharing posts on social media of his tour.

The last season ended on the 5th of June before they left for the tour and the next season will be announced once the team returns from the tour.

Credits: Hindustan Times