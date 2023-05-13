OMG! Check out the reaction of Bharti Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show going off air

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh is one of the most popular comedians. With her work, she has carved a niche for herself in showbiz and now enjoys a huge fan following.

Her vlogs are quite entertaining and her fans love watching them within no time she gets a million views for it and she gives a glimpse of what she is doing in her day-to-day life.

Bharti was last seen as the host of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs and posted that she is on a break; recently you would see her in her husband’s show “Entertainment Ki Raat- Housefull”

There were reports doing the rounds that The Kapil Sharma Show might be going off air in the month of June and while interacting with the media this Bharti reacted to the news of the show going off–air.

The ace comedian said that “ The Kapil Sharma Show shouldn’t go off air as it’s one of the most loved shows and keeps going on and everyone from the industry wants to be on the show so it shouldn’t go off air”

Bharti was part of the show in the earlier seasons, but this one she couldn’t be a part of the show as she has prior commitments.

The fans did miss her on the show as she used to entertain the audience and cast and crew of the show.

Well, soon she would be seen in the upcoming episode of ”Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull”

