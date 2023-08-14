OMG! Check out the shocking reaction of Asim Riaz when asked about Bigg Boss OTT 2

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz has a huge fan following. The model actor came into the limelight after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the runner-up position.

He was one of the most popular contestants, and today, he is ruling in the hearts of the audiences. Whether it is his music video or any new announcement, fans get super excited. The young lad keeps trending on social media.

There are days when the actor keeps trending online for no apparent reason, but that’s the way his fans show love and support.

Post Bigg Boss, he worked on a couple of music videos and impressed viewers with his performance. Asim is quite active on social media. He regularly treats his fans and followers by sharing posts.

The actor has made headlines when he had come out and revealed how suddenly he was removed from Salman Khan’s movie “Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”

Now while interacting with the media Asim was asked whom does he think would win Bigg Boss OTT to which the actor said “I don’t watch Bigg Boss OTT as I don’t have the time, and secondly I want some mental peace from social media and the show and hence I didn’t watch the show”

Well, there is no doubt that today Asim is a huge name in the entertainment business and he is loved by one and all and the fans do miss watching him on screen.

