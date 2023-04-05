OMG! Check out the shocking reaction of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as reveals about being in touch with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are two of the most loved and successful actresses of television. Recently, in an interview, she revealed if she was in touch with Nimrit.
MUMBAI :Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are two big names in the world of the television industry.

Both of them were seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 16 as contestants and since then, the two never got along with each other.

Post the show, the actress is still at loggerheads and in many interviews, they keep talking about each other.

During the finale of the show, when the actresses were asked why they don’t get along, they replied that their thoughts don’t match, which is why they couldn’t be friends.

There were news doing rounds that both might be coming together for a project, but we are guessing, things didn't work out.

Now, in a recent interview, Priyanka was asked if she ever met or called Nimrit post Bigg Boss 16, to which the actress said “Nimrit and I are two very different personalities. We don’t get along with each other and she never understood my vibe. Why would I call and disturb her. Just leave it right there”.

Well, one can guess that things aren’t settled between Priyanka and Nimrit and the two might never be friends.

But, they both are exceptional actresses and it would be a treat to watch them on screen together. If this happens, fans wouldn't be able to keep calm.

