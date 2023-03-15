Whoa! Bigg Boss 16 fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia thought she was a MISFIT for the show; reveals how she got convinced to participate, check out

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been one of the most popular contestants of the recently concluded reality TV show Bigg Boss 16. She won the viewers’ hearts by her dignified composure and logical ways of dealing with people and playing the game. The Choti Sarrdaarni actress has gained a massive fan following as a result.
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss season 16 has ended and concluded as one of the most successful seasons of the reality show. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was one of the strongest contestants on the show. The contestants are now out of the house and are getting interesting projects.

Nimrit has also been part of music videos and she was one of the most loved contestants on the show. She got evicted in the 6th place in the finale week.

She was part of the Mandali group and post eviction she was rumoured to be part of certain projects and she was seen partying with the former contestants of the show too.

Now in a recent interview with another portal, she talked about how she thought she was a misfit for Bigg Boss and how she agreed for her show.

While talking about whom she talked to before agreeing to it, she opened up about how her parents were the ones to convince her and she wasn't too willing to do it, “I did have a chat with my parents and it’s all thanks to them, because they are the ones who convinced me to actually to do it!” Said Nimrit.

Nimrit was happy to be part of the show now and feels like the universe always conspires for things to happen.

