Finally! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan confirm that they are in a relationship?

Their off-screen chemistry too has made fans hope that they were a couple but the duo have never admitted to anything so far.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 09:51
Fahmaan

MUMBAI :Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer have been one of the most loved on-screen pairs since they were a part of the show Imlie. Their off-screen chemistry too has made fans hope that they were a couple but the duo have never admitted to anything so far.

Also Read- What made Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan nostalgic? Find out here

In the Bigg Boss 16 house Sumbul was struggling to keep her sanity intact while being overly emotional on several occasions. But fans couldn't help but notice how her face lit up when Fahmaan paid a visit to the Bigg Boss house. 


Now, a recent video, which seems to be from a holi party has gone viral where Fahmaan might have accidentally expressed his relationship with Sumbul. 

Sumbul seems to be amused and looks at Fahmaan strangely for saying what he said.

Also Read- Meet the Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s family, deets inside

What do you think of the video and what Fahmaan said?

Tell us in the comments section below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-bollywoodlife

Star Plus Imlie Aditya Aryan Malini Sumbul Touqeer Manasvi Vashist Fahmaan Khan Mayuri Deshmukh Meethi Cheeni Atharva Megha Chakraborty Seerat Kapoor Karan Vohra spoiler TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 09:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Sexy! Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actress Monica Chaudhari is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI :Actress Monica Chaudhary has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her beautiful acting...
Oh No! Anupamaa: THIS person to help Anuj and Anupama to get Choti Anu back
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Finally! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan confirm that they are in a relationship?
MUMBAI :Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer have been one of the most loved on-screen pairs since they were a part of the...
Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta shares a picture with Ashneer Grover at a recent party, netizens say “dono ke beech itni duri…”
MUMBAI :Shark Tank India has been a successful reality show with a unique concept. It depicts business owners giving...
Spoiler Alert! Udaariyaan: Police arrives while Ekam beats up Advait
MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Monica
Sexy! Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actress Monica Chaudhari is too hot to handle in these pictures

Latest Video

Related Stories
Aman GUpta
Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta shares a picture with Ashneer Grover at a recent party, netizens say “dono ke beech itni duri…”
Uorfi
Uorfi Javed opts out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 for another big project
ISHITA
Exclusive! “There are a lot of shades to her that I am portraying, and after a long time, I got such a ‘Dumdaar’ character,” says Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Mansi aka Ishita Ganguly
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
Exclusive! Gultesham Khan to enter Colors show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
Master Chef India Season 7: Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat are in the danger zone; one of them to get eliminated from
Master Chef India Season 7: Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat are in the danger zone; one of them to get eliminated from the show
Radhika
Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya to see Radhika trapped in a dangerous fire situation