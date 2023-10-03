Finally! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan confirm that they are in a relationship?

MUMBAI :Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer have been one of the most loved on-screen pairs since they were a part of the show Imlie. Their off-screen chemistry too has made fans hope that they were a couple but the duo have never admitted to anything so far.

In the Bigg Boss 16 house Sumbul was struggling to keep her sanity intact while being overly emotional on several occasions. But fans couldn't help but notice how her face lit up when Fahmaan paid a visit to the Bigg Boss house.



Now, a recent video, which seems to be from a holi party has gone viral where Fahmaan might have accidentally expressed his relationship with Sumbul.

Sumbul seems to be amused and looks at Fahmaan strangely for saying what he said.

