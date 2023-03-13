Shocking! Did Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik confirm that Mandali is broken and they are not friends anymore?

The Mandali was very famous in the house of Bigg Boss 15 and audience loved to see the unity in the group. In a recent interview, Nimrit and Abdu didn’t respond well about the Mandali group, giving a hint that the group is broken.
MUMBAI:The Mandali group was very famous in Bigg Boss 15 and their friendship was the talk of the town.

The mandali group was started by Sajid Khan which was then joined by Abdu, Shiv, mc Stan, Nimrit, and Sumbul.

During the show, all of them stood by each other and saved one another from the nomination task.

Post, the show was over everyone kept in touch and spoke well about each other and vouched that the Mandali group would be there, but seems like things aren’t good when it comes to them.

In a recent media interaction, Abdu was asked about the Mandali group where he said that the group is over and it doesn’t exist which has created headlines in the media circle.


On the other hand, when the media interacted with Nimrit during the Lakme Fashion Week she was asked by the Mandali which person she would like to take along with her to which she said that “ Is my life only surrounded by the Mandali members why can’t I walk the ramp with someone else. I would love to walk the ramp with Ranveer Singh” and she seemed very irritated when asked about Mandali.


Well, seems like the friendship is no more there and the group has broken though there is no confirmation on the same.


Would want Mandali members to be together?

 
What are your thoughts about this?


Do let us know in the comments below

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

