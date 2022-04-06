OMG! Check out the war of words between Anupama and Imlie at this upcoming show

MUMBAI: Reality shows these days are ruling the roost, and every channel is coming up with new shows and concepts.

Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with their shows, is coming up with a new reality show.

After Smart Jodi, a new show is all set to begin every Sunday, titled 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Well, the show will have fun games, revealing the behind the camera dynamics between on-screen saas-bahus and couples.

Recently, we had reported that Balraj Syal and Arjun Bijlani are all set to host the show. We recently saw Balraj and Arjun with their gorgeous spouses in Smart Jodi; well, this show is most likely to replace Smart Jodi.

The actors interact with each other and have fun sessions with the host of the show. This would be the first time that the audience would get to see their favourite stars from different shows together in a show.

In the promo of the show one can see how Imlie and Anupama are at war of words where Imlie tells Anupama that she is double fire and that’s when Imlie will say she is double fire and the look on each other’s face is like as if a war is about to begin between all the shows of the channel.

The show is all set to go on air from the 12th of June 2022 at 8 : 00 pm.

Well, the concept of the show seems to be very interesting, and fans are excited to see their favourite stars together.

