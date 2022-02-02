OMG! Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh from Saath Nibhana Saathiya are ENGAGED! But a little birdie told us it is all a gimmick and not for real!

MUMBAI: Every day there are new surprises from the Entertainment industry and the latest news, Popular Actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh are Engaged!

The two have known each other for a long time, the two were also co-stars in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, And have been friends since then. So it was easier for fans to believe. But according to our sources it is not real and is nothing but a gimmick.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15 finale: Wow! Shehnaaz Gill’s tribute to late actor Siddarth Shukla will melt your heart

Over time, the two have supported each other publicly many times and have posted so many pictures and videos together. Vishal also supported dDevoleena when she was in the Bigg Boss house. They were rumored to be dating and Now, they have apparently made it official and Vishal has put a ring on it. The two took to Instagram to make it official and post the photos, Take a look:

Fans reaction to this is of utter confusion and they are not buying the news.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a prominent name in the television industry. She gained immense popularity playing the role of Gopi Bahu in the show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She became a household name since then. Vishal was also a part of the same show and rose to prominence from it.

For more Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: INTERESTING: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Vishal Singh opens up about his COMEBACK into the acting space!