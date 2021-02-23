OMG! Dharmesh reveals why he broke up with his girlfriend, says it was a terrible heartbreak as it happened due to lack of money

MUMBAI: Dharmesh is one of the most successful and loved choreographers on television today.

He is also an actor and debuted in Bollywood with Any Body Can Dance 1. His last movie was Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

He was last seen on the show Khatron Ke Khiladi as a contestant where he faced all his fears and emerged as one of the top 5 contestants.

We came across a video where Dharmesh is seen revealing why he broke up with his girlfriend and how the heartbreak felt.

In the video, he said that money was the reason why his relationship didn’t work. He mentioned that his girlfriend back then asked him to earn about Rs. 10000 per month and then come to her for marriage.

He then has assured her that he will somehow earn so much money, post that he did all type of work from washing the cars to Pune jobs etc but couldn’t earn Rs. 10000 but earned around Rs. 3000.

Dharmesh still assured his girlfriend that he will earn the money and come soon, but then he got the news that she is getting married to someone else and his heart broke.

He further said that it was one of his worst heartbreaks and he was completely broken from inside.

But later on, when the same girlfriend asked him how much he is earning he replied saying I can’t tell you that but yes, I am earning more than Rs. 10000.

Wow! Dharmesh seems to have to come a full circle, from being left due to money, and today the ace choreographer is minting money.

From coming to rehearsals in Dance India Dance Season 2 in bicycle to owning three luxurious cars today, Dharmesh has come a long way with a lot of hard work and focus.

Today he is the most loved personality on television and has a massive fan following.

Well, Dharmesh is one of the best dancers we have in the entertainment industry, and soon, he will be seen judging the show Dance Deewane Season 3.

