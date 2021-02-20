OMG! Dharmesh talks about working with Raghav in Dance Deewane 3, says he is fed up

MUMBAI: Dharmesh is one of the most successful and loved choreographers on television today.

He is also an actor and debuted in Bollywood with Any Body Can Dance 1. His last movie was Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

He was last seen on the show Khatron Ke Khiladi as a contestant where he faced all his fears and emerged as one of the top 5 contestants.

We have seen Dharmesh as a judge/mentor on Dance Plus. Now, once again the ace choreographer will be taking the judge seat in Dance Deewane 3.

Team TellyChakkar got in touch with Dharmesh and asked him how he feels about working with Raghav all over again, to which he said that at times, he gets fed up of working with him, but more than working together, they keep meeting outside of work.

Dharmesh said that he keeps going to Raghav’s house and vice versa. They meet almost every day. He says he is very comfortable working with him, and the audience loves to see them together on screen.

The ace dancer further said that he cannot do without him, and the friendship is special.

Well, there is no doubt that Dharmesh and Raghav’s fun banter is worth a watch, and the audience is super entertained by their stint.

