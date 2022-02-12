OMG! Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal calls Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, ‘Monotonous’! Find out why Inside?

MUMBAI: The Television's very own Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi has become a household name with his superhit show TMKOC which is a must-watch among comedy lovers. In fact, Jethalal goes down as one of the most iconic roles in Indian television history.

Dilip Joshi is well-known among his admirers. For almost 12 years, the actor has played the character of 'Jethalal' in the longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. TMKOC enthusiasts believe that the show has become repetitive over time and has lost its enjoyable element. Dilip reacted to this in 2020 by encouraging writers to explore new topics and write about them on a daily basis. To find out more, keep scrolling down.

Dilip is a natural performer who improvises his lines frequently while filming TMKOC. He also reacted to how he presented his popular meme phrase, 'Aye, pagal aurat!' in the same interview. This actor's individual dialogue has a whole separate fandom.

ALSO READ: Shocking! Dilip Joshi has recently spilled the beans of quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

"Every day the writers have to discover new subjects," Dilip Joshi stated in a podcast with stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant in response to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah growing monotonous and fans moaning about episodes not being as excellent as previously. They are, after all, human beings. I think that when you've been doing a daily program for so long, you can't expect all of the episodes to be at that quality. Certain episodes, I believe, fall short of the mark in terms of hilarity."

We completely agree with Dilip Joshi's statement that writing is a difficult task.

"Yeh jo 'paagal aurat' wala tha, woh maine improvise kiya," the actor remarked, improvising his popular line. The way Daya responded on set, toh scene karte karte mere mooh se nikal gaya, 'Aye, pagal aurat!' 'Kya, kuch bhi bol rahi hai!' said Matlab. But bad mein, uspe kuch women's liberation ya koi movement tha, mujhe bataya gaya, 'Aage se, aap yeh nahi bolenge' (I made up the 'paagal aurat' statement). There was a problem on set and the way Dayaben reacted made me say, 'Crazy woman!' while filming the scene. She was saying something absurd, I meant. But then there was some kind of women's liberation movement or something, and I was ordered not to say anything like that again.

For More Entertainment News, Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

ALSO READ: Throwback! When Dilip Joshi's comment on Disha Vakani shocked fans

Credits: Koimoi