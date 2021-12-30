Shocking! Dilip Joshi has recently spilled the beans of quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal has recently spilled beans on his future projects and that he is interested to work in movies, but is unable to due to his commitments with television.

In an interview, actor Dilip Joshi, who has been an integral part of TMKOC since the show’s inception in 2008, opened up on not being able to do other projects due to his television commitments. He also shared that the movies being made nowadays have great content and that he’d love to be part of the cinema industry of today.

He told ETimes, “My show is a comedy show and it’s fun being a part of it. So, till the time I enjoy it, I will do it. The day I feel that I am not enjoying it anymore, I will move on. I do get offers from other shows, but I feel that when this show is doing well, why unnecessarily quit this one for something else. This is a beautiful journey and I am happy with it. People love us so much and why would I want to ruin that for no reason."

Further showing interest in movies, Dilip Joshi said, “I have so much more to do in terms of acting. Life abhi puri baaki padi hai. The movies of today are taking up such wonderful subjects, so I would never leave a good film role if I am offered. Right now, I am enjoying what is happening in my life."

Recently, there was news that Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu in TMKOC, is also leaving the show. However, it has not been confirmed till now.

Credit: News 18