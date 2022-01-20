OMG! Disha Parmar aka Priya gets a MAKEOVER on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2; watch video

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar is currently seen as Priya Kapoor in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress made a comeback with Ekta Kapoor's hit drama series' second season and the viewers simply loved it.

Well, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is special for the viewers for another reason as it marked the reunion of Disha and Nakuul Mehta who had earlier starred in Star Plus' Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

And now, Disha has become a household name and she is simply being lauded for her fine performance.

Well, we all know that Disha is a social media star and extremely active on her Instagram account.

She keeps sharing amazing pictures and videos straight from the sets of the show which are pure delight.

We came across a video where Disha is all set for a scene but there's something different in her look.

The person who is capturing Disha in the video has used a filter which has given Disha's look a complete makeover.

Disha's hair color has changed and yet she is looking amazing in that.

Take a look:

Well, Disha seems to like her new hair color look. What about you? Do you want Disha to go through a makeover? Tell us in the comments.

