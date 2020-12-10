OMG! Erica Fernandes turns bride; actress looks mesmerizing!

MUMBAI: One of the most popular actresses in telly land, Erica Fernandes has mesmerised the audience with her acting skills.

The actress was last seen as Prerna in the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is also popular on social media She enjoys a huge fan following and regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts via the platform. Her chemistry with her co-star Parth as always made headlines.

She rose to fame with her performance as Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and post the show going off-air, Erica had begun her YouTube channel, where she used to give makeup and skincare tips.

These days, Erica is grabbing the headlines for her new music video along with Harshad Chopda, and the audiences are loving their chemistry.

Now, we came across a video where Erica is seen dressed like a bride, and she looks gorgeous. The video and still are from her recent music video Juda Kar Diya with Harshad Chopda.

The actress is seen wearing a white gown and looks like a princess. Fans can’t stop praising her. They are saying she is the most beautiful bride they have ever seen.

Some have said that she looks like a queen from a palace and one can just keep staring at her.

Well, there is no doubt that Erica is one of the best actresses we have on television. She has come up the hard way and has made her name with a lot of dedication and focus.

