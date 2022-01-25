OMG! Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawaan: You cannot Miss Agasthaya and Pakhi Aka Zain and Reem’s Offscreen Banter! Check It out!

MUMBAI: Colors TV's new show Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan is attracting a lot of viewers for its intriguing and thrilling storyline. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play the lead roles in the show as Agasthya and Paakhi, while Akshit Sukhija also features as Ishaan who will play Pakhi’s love interest.

In the show, Agasthya is Pakhi's secret lover and best friend. A lot of audiences love Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh's chemistry. The fans are very curious about how fate will bring them together. Are they going to stand together for each other or against one another?

The off-screen bonding between Zain and Reem is also unmissable, despite the show's popularity. Zain and Reem frequently share behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets, as well as humorous banter.

The amount of buzz the show is creating even before it has premiered is on another level. But amidst the hard work and the continuous promotions, the stars of the show are finding moments of fun and laughter.

While prepping for a Virtual Press Conference for the launch of the show, Reem Shaikh was using filters and capturing Zain Imam when he was answering questions, She posted a small clip of Zain using a filter and his head is red and the filter is too funny.

Take a look:

Zain responded to the story by reposting it on his story and said ‘ In the middle of a serious Virtual Press Conference, this is what this girl does”

Fans have always loved the banter the actors have shared offscreen which is also one of the reasons fans are so eager to watch the show.

On 31st January, the show is set to premiere. It is a story of love, friendship, and obsession. Agasthya is the secret lover and a good friend of Pakhi in the show. The story is about love, friendship, and obsession.

