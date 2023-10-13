OMG! Fans call Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Generation leap the best on TV right now; Check out some of the best reactions here!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

With its emotional twists, intense character relationships, and powerful performances, "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin" explores the depths of human emotions and showcases the complexities of relationships in a captivating and relatable manner, keeping viewers hooked and eager for more.

Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh have taken up the mantle to play the lead in the show. Fans are already loving the show and are already deeply involved with the storyline.

The show has a very dedicated fan following and they are always on the lookout for finding more interesting bits and pieces from the sets. Generation leaps are a common thing for show to continue and still tell the story that is needed.

Many shows have a generation leap this year, and fans of GHKKPM, are convinced that the show has been able to cast the best of the people and maybe take the story very forward with a great generation leap.

Fans of the show, are so keen on the fans of the show, and they have the best reactions, Check it out:

the award for creating the best next gen goes to Vanku lol!!



WHO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT GHKKPM COULD TURN INTO THIS #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin • #IshVi pic.twitter.com/TpIWgcAsSW — Dua (@duaa2418) October 13, 2023

Fans of the show are really loving the track between Ishaan and Savi and can't wait to watch what happens next in the show.

