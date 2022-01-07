OMG! Fans can't keep calm as Ram aka Nakuul Mehta is seen doing stunts on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly witnessing interesting twists and turns in the story. The viewers are left at the edge of the seat with the intriguing track that has been currently seen in the show. It stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the leads.   

In this video we see that Nakuul Mehta is driving a truck while others are shooting in rainy condition. Take a look at their amazing banter  in this video. 

Check out the video

Fans are loving the current track and are very curious to see whats going to happen in the upcoming track. 

Meanwhile in this show, Ram will get the biggest shock of his life when he will come to know that Pihu is Priya’s daughter.

Things will soon get out of control as Ram will start suspecting that Pihu might be his daughter.

He will demand Pihu’s DNA test, leaving Priya worried because if he comes to know that Pihu is his daughter then he will create havoc.

Priya will try to stop Ram from taking the test but Ram will not listen.

Will Ram find out the truth? 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video