OMG! Fans demand for THESE actor Duo to be cast in Swastik Production’s Srimad Ramayan on Sony TV!

Swastik Productions is one of the ace production houses in today’s time. Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary is the master of creating mythological and periodic dramas.
MUMBAI :A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Swastik Productions is one of the ace production houses in today’s time. Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary is the master of creating mythological and periodic dramas. He has produced an array of television shows in the likes of Karamphal Data Shani, Mahabharat, Tantra, Chandragupta Maurya, Suryaputra Karn, and many more.

Sony Entertainment Television has exciting news for its audience with the announcement of a forthcoming mythological show, titled Srimad Ramayan, produced by Swastik Productions. 

Yesterday the production house, put out a teaser trailer for the show, which looked incredible, and very surely became very popular with the fans.

But what caught our attention, was that fans bombarded the comments section, with a request and a demand, and that was to see Sourabh Raj Jain and Pooja Sharma in the roles of Ram and Sita, and their comments were overwhelming.

Take a look at the comments for yourself:

The other big name was, was Sumedh and Malika Singh, and fans desire to watch the two again. 

The comments from the fans are delightful for sure, and as of now, there has been no announcement or confirmation of the cast. But fans are very excited to see who is going to be in the show.

