OMG! Fans go gaga over Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's chemistry on Barstein, and flood Twitter with their reactions, check them out here

Balaji Telefilm's new show Barsatein, stars Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.
MUMBAI : Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy. The latest is a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.

So often than not, it happens that audiences appreciate the chemistry between the two leads when a new show is launched and it takes a little while to create a fandom for the two but it was a different case with Barsatein and Shivangi and Kushal.

ALSO READ: WOW! Shivangi Joshi takes over as the most loved TV personality with the launch of 'Barsatein', Tejasswi Prakash and Harshad Chopda come next on the list

The recent storyline of the heartbreak that Arandhana is going through has been very crucial for the show and fans of the show are hooked to the screens.

From their chemistry to the love-hate trope, fans have developed an affinity for Arandhana and Reyansh already.

The two have burned the screens up with their chemistry and fans call them #AraNsh with love. Now that the they are going through heartbreak, fans have reminisced about the chemistry more than ever. 

We have compiled some of th best reactions here, Check it out:

The show has picked up a great pace and is the highest-rated fiction show on the channel as of now. Fans are tuning in to see what the story will be like moving forward. And now that Aradhana has gotten a taste of the heartbreak, how she reacts will be interesting to watch.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Relief! Aradhana isn’t the one getting married, Reyansh excited to know the reality

