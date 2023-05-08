OMG! Fans go gaga over Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon’s chemistry on Barstein, and flood Twitter with their reactions, check them out here

MUMBAI : Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy. The latest is a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.

So often than not, it happens that audiences appreciate the chemistry between the two leads when a new show is launched and it takes a little while to create a fandom for the two but it was a different case with Barsatein and Shivangi and Kushal.

The recent storyline of the heartbreak that Arandhana is going through has been very crucial for the show and fans of the show are hooked to the screens.

From their chemistry to the love-hate trope, fans have developed an affinity for Arandhana and Reyansh already.

The two have burned the screens up with their chemistry and fans call them #AraNsh with love. Now that the they are going through heartbreak, fans have reminisced about the chemistry more than ever.

We have compiled some of th best reactions here, Check it out:

R: “I loved you so much, and you left me for him”

A: “Remember this jhumka? You took it off while touching my skin”



Ps- they were naughty that night & wattpad babies #Aransh #ShivangiJoshi #Barsatein #KushalTandon pic.twitter.com/UvHtE2SLUn — DharaaCreationsx(@tumkoxchahungi) August 5, 2023

The show has picked up a great pace and is the highest-rated fiction show on the channel as of now. Fans are tuning in to see what the story will be like moving forward. And now that Aradhana has gotten a taste of the heartbreak, how she reacts will be interesting to watch.

