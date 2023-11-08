OMG! Fans have the funniest reactions and comments to Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly’s interview after a while! Check out the reactions!

Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama and what makes the show so great is the ensemble cast which adds a lot of flavor to the show. The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.
Gaurav Khanna

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

Recently, Guarav and Rupali on the occasion of Anupama completing 1000 episodes, sat down together and agve many interviews and fans of the hsow felt ecstatic because it has been long time since the two hav given candid interviews together. 

And fans have commented so many funny things as a reaction to Gaurav’s antics and about him teasing Rupali, they love the funny banter between the two.

Check out some of the best reactions here:

Fans had been missing MaAn for a long time, but they had waiting diligently for a GauRup fun banter again. 

What do you think of the current track? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/11/2023 - 20:14

