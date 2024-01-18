Omg! ”Freezing & Exhausting” Parineeti’s Tanvi Dogra shares bts from her show

Lead actress Tanvi Dogra who has a huge fan following keeps sharing little insights from her life and fans simply love it. The actress has now shared a bts from the show where the cast had to do a challenging scene in the water
Tanvi Dogra

MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot. The story consists of one man getting married to two women, who are friends. The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii, and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev. 

Lead actress Tanvi Dogra who has a huge fan following keeps sharing little insights from her life and fans simply love it. The actress has now shared a bts from the show where the cast had to do a challenging scene in the water despite being freezingly cold. Tanvi shared glimpses of the shoot and captioned one video, “What a night!! Water sequence of 7 hours in January !! Freezing & Exhausting…Keep watching Parineetii @Colorstv.”

She captioned another video, “The Amount of hard work goes in creating such scenes #BTS #Parineetii.”

Check out the videos here;

At the age of 20, Tanvi began her career on the Zee TV program "Meri Saasu Maa." She had a supporting role in this show. She gained a following on television because of this program. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

