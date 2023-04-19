OMG! Gauahar Khan gets attacked on social media, and apologizes for hurting sentiments! Details Inside!

The actress is very active on social media and often takes to the site to share tidbits from her life, but it is her recent Instagram story that has made fans wonder.
Gauahar Khan

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is one of the most actors in the entertainment space right now. She made her Bollywood debut with Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year in 2009. She appeared in multiple films after that. Gauahar rose to popularity when she entered the Bigg Boss season 7 and she went on to become the winner of the show. 

Since then she has gone on to do many fantastic series and movies, Parchhayee, Taandav, Bestseller, and Salt City, and now Gauahar was seen playing the role of a tough cop who uncovered the truth of the medical exam scam in India. 

Gauahar in her story apologized if she truly hurt someone's feelings and revealed that her social media pages were being attacked. She also said that her name is being mixed up and called for peace by the end of it. Check out the post here:

She did not share anyone’s name of tagged any incident specifically but fans are assuming that this might be about the Hailey Bieber and Justin incident.

While Gauahar is always in the news for something or the other, some two weeks ago, she got furious over the comments of Hollywood power couple Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber. The singer and his model wife laughed off and made a comment on Ramadan fasting that “it was depriving the body of nutrition”.

Commenting on their insensitive comments Gauahar commented on their video writing, “Just proves how dumb they are. Only if they knew about the science behind it. And the health benefits from it! Get an education @Justinbieber and @haileybieber. It’s okay to have an opinion btw! But be intelligent enough to put forth correctly.”

But because there has been no confirmation or clarity about what the incident actually might be about.

Gauahar was last seen as the host of IRL -In Real Love on Netflix with Ranvijay Singha. 

