What! Gauahar Khan reacts to Justin Bieber and wife Hailey’s comment on Ramadan Fasting says “proves how dumb they are”

MUMBAI :Gauahar Khan stepped into showbiz almost 20 years ago through a beauty pageant. Today she is one of the nation’s most popular reality stars and an actor who delivers consistent performance. From her stint on Bigg Boss to her last appearance in the web show Shiksha Mandal, Gauahar Khan has been consistent with her impeccable performances.

The actress who is pregnant with her first child with husband Zaid Darbar seems to have gotten furious over the comments of Hollywood power couple Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber. The singer and his model wife laughed off and made a comment on Ramadan fasting that “it was depriving the body of nutrition”.

Commenting on their insensitive comments Gauahar commented on their video writing, “Just proves how dumb they are. Only if they knew about the science behind it. And the health benefits from it! Get an education @Justinbieber and @haileybieber. It’s okay to have an opinion btw! But be intelligent enough to put forth correctly.”

For the unversed, Justin and Hailey made an appearance on a page on Instagram called ‘Hijab Modern’ where they discussed Ramadan fasting. The Canadian singer said, “I gotta really think about that, I have never really done it…I think our bodies need nutrition to think properly.” His wife Hailey said that fasting off food never made sense to her. She added, “if you want, fast off the TV, fast off your phone, I think I believe in that more, but fasting off food… it never really made sense to me… or if you are fasting sweets or fasting sugar.”

Gauahar Khan made her Bollywood debut with the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rocket Singh and went on to star in Ishaqzaade. The actress and her choreographer husband Zaid often share reels and pictures on their social media page. Currently they are keeping the Ramadan tradition alive by keeping roza.

