OMG! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans desperately want a SaiRat reunion, use the trend 'only SaiRat matters' to express their feelings

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a family drama. It started with Sai Joshi, a fearless girl who aspires to become a doctor, marrying an IPS officer, Virat Chavan.

With its emotional twists, intense character relationships and powerful performances, "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein" explores the depths of human emotions and showcases the complexities of relationships in a captivating and relatable manner, keeping viewers hooked and eager for more.

In the show, while Sai and Virat have been through a rollercoaster ride and various levels of hardship, fans have always rallied behind SaiRat. Since the news of leap, fans have been waiting for a SaiRat reunion, in the sense that they want to see a happy version of SaiRat for a few episodes before the leap.

The fans have taken to twitter to express their concerns and emotions and we have compiled some of the best reactions here:

NO SAIRAT NO GHKKPM pic.twitter.com/Ea1WDQ6erw — Af_m_369 (@Afm3691) June 4, 2023

SAIRAT FAMILY FOREVER pic.twitter.com/gs6qQCPUI0 — Af_m_369 (@Afm3691) June 4, 2023

It's a request pic.twitter.com/9hRCrKGuPF — Af_m_369 (@Afm3691) June 4, 2023

Pleaaase give usssss a happy family that we dreamt about pic.twitter.com/W8wNko1DKM — NA3S4 (@NadaSamy12344) June 4, 2023

ONLY SAIRAT MATTERS pic.twitter.com/pELdSMNz3G — N (@yiiuiix2) June 4, 2023

Fans have been taking to twitter to express their love for the show almost everyday.

