OMG! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans desperately want a SaiRat reunion, use the trend 'only SaiRat matters' to express their feelings

In the show, while Sai and Virat have been through a rollercoaster ride and various levels of hardship, fans have always rallied behind Sai Rat.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 06/07/2023 - 19:53
1

MUMBAI:   Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a family drama. It started with Sai Joshi, a fearless girl who aspires to become a doctor, marrying an IPS officer, Virat Chavan.  

With its emotional twists, intense character relationships and powerful performances, "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein" explores the depths of human emotions and showcases the complexities of relationships in a captivating and relatable manner, keeping viewers hooked and eager for more.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Ashwini tells Virat about his deadly mission

In the show, while Sai and Virat have been through a rollercoaster ride and various levels of hardship, fans have always rallied behind SaiRat. Since the news of leap, fans have been waiting for a SaiRat reunion, in the sense that they want to see a happy version of SaiRat for a few episodes before the leap.

The fans have taken to twitter to express their concerns and emotions and we have compiled some of the best reactions here:

Fans have been taking to twitter to express their love for the show almost everyday.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: OMG! Ayesha Singh would love to participate in Nach Baliye with THIS special person and we can't keep calm


 

GHKKPM Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein Sai Virat Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Ayesha Singh Star Plus Paakhi GHKKPM spoilers Spoiler Alert Harshad Arora SaiYA Sairat TellyChakkar Chennai Express
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 06/07/2023 - 19:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Angad gets informed about the mishap at Sahiba’s shop
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: What! Sahiba’s shop destroyed, Ajeet falls unconscious
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Heart wrenching! A tragic end to Sai and Virat’s love story
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Minissha Lamba on Badtameez Dil, “It’s very important to have an ensemble cast”
MUMBAI : Minissha Lamba is known for her performances in movies like Yahaan, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Bachna Ae...
Pandya Store: Upcoming Drama! Arushi lies and tries to provoke the Pandya family against Dhara
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Taunts! Jasleen praises Seerat, only to shame Manbeer
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
1
WOAH! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to play Lord Ram and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Netizens ask, “What happened to Sai Pallavi?”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Dipika Kakkar talks about her financial struggle days with Shoaib and reveals the secret of how they got out of it
Kya Baat Hai! Dipika Kakar talks about her days of financial struggle with Shoaib and reveals the secret of getting out of it
SAMBHAVNA SETH
Shocking! Sambhavna Seth exposes the reality of Bigg Boss, says “They didn’t show the good side of me”
1
Finally! Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa get relief in the 2020 drug case
Karan Kundrra
Whoa! Karan Kundrra charges this jaw-dropping amount per episode and it is more than Tejasswi Prakash’s remuneration for Naagin 6
Sumbul
MUST READ! This is what Sumbul Touqeer has to say about fans supporting her amid her fallout with Fahmaan Khan
AYESHA SINGH
Shocking! Check out Ayesha Singh’s shocking reply on making a reel with Neil Bhatt