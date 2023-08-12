OMG! Harshad Chopda opens up about the shocking incident of Pranali Rathod's near-bald mishap on 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' set

Harshad

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai no longer features Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. They do have a sizable fan base that is unhappy with the show's makers for adding in the generation leap. They are not pleased that Pranali and Harshad were given only two years as Akshara and Abhimanyu. As a result of the makers' criticism, rumors of problems between Rajan Shahi and Harshad began to circulate. They have never discussed this together, though. It was also disclosed that Harshad's fee hike was the reason behind the introduction of the generation leap. Harshad has denied doing anything similar recently.

Fans of Pranali and Harshad have given up on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. At the moment, Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla are starring in the show as the main characters. Fans of the show are not fond of the new plot, and the new cast is receiving hate mail.

As a result, the show's TRPs have decreased as well. The only couple that fans could hope to see was Harshad and Pranali, and they recently got to see them. Siddharth Kanan hosted a round table discussion with Harshad and Pranali in present. It also included Karanvir Bohra, Ankit Gupta, Shiv Thakare, and Divya Agarwal.

Harshad and Pranali talked a lot about their relationship and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai throughout the conference. Harshad talked about an unexpected occurrence that happened on the show's sets. The performers were talking about the difficulties they had when filming. It appears he was talking about the show's wedding scene.

He disclosed that Pranali's dupatta which was attached to the wig on her head was accidentally stepped on by a frolicking child. As a result, Pranali claimed that the wig came off abruptly and that she felt as though she had gone bald where the buttons were clipped. On TV news, this is a big story.

Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe are among the new cast members of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

