OMG! Has Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’s Madhuri Dixit undergone knife?

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit is one of the most popular and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. With her acting chops, dancing skills, and that million-dollar smile, she has won the hearts of her fans and admirers.



The actress is currently busy with the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She was last evening captured by the shutterbugs in the city on the set of her show. Bollywood's beauty looked ethereal in a pink saree and left her fans swooning with her appearance, but the netizens speculate if she has undergone surgery.



Madhuri Dixit slammed by the people and alleged that why didn't she chose to age gracefully and now has lost her charm. The netizens are slamming the Fame Game actress for spoiling her face by undergoing the surgery according to their assumptions.



The diva who is known for her million dollar smile didn't look natural while she posed for the paparazzi claim netizens and her awkward smile start the rumours of, she undergoing a bad lip job. One user wrote, She looked every inch million dollars was was ageing so gracefully then she decided to plunge into fillers race. Another user said, Sadly gone down the filler route, she had grace and beauty now lost. While some speculate her undergoing knife, some claim she has done fillers and botox. Meanwhile, her ardent fans are going gaga over her beauty and calling her the most beautiful actress even now as she has aged so gracefully.



