OMG! Here are actresses who refused the role of Savi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The leads of the show, Ayesha and Virat, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

Viewers like the banter between Sai, Virat, and Pakhi, and no wonder the show is doing so well.

But recently the show took a leap of twenty years and the old cast said a “Goodbye” to the show and new actors were introduced.

Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh are the new leads of the show and the audience are loving their chemistry too.

The storyline is interesting and the audience is hooked up to the show.

Bhavika Sharma who essays the character of Savi is a very strong character who stands for the wrong and fights for justice.

But did you know that before finalizing Bhavika for the role of Savi, it was offered to many actresses who then refused the role for some or other reason.

1 Akshita Tiwari

Akshita is a known actress of television and she is best known for her role in the serial Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se. She was offered the role of Savi, but she rejected the show as she was busy with some other commitments.

2. Vaishnavi Dhanraj

Vaishnavi is a known actress of television and she is best known for her role in serials like CID, Na Aana Is Des Laado etc. She was offered the show but then why she didn’t do the show is still unknown.

3. Kinjal Dhamecha

Kinjal is a known actress of television and she debuted in the show Bawara Dil. She was offered the role of Savi but she rejected it as she has some personal commitment.

4. Riya Bhattacharje

Riya is a well known actress of television and she is best known for her role in the serial Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey she rejected the role of Savi as she couldn’t connect to the character.

5. Yukti Kapoor

Yukti is a well known actress of television and she is best known for her role in the serial Maddam Sir. She was offered the role of Savi but rejected it as she didn’t want to essay the same character of a police officer in the show.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Bhavika Sharma, and fans feel that she is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Savi the way she did.

