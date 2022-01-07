Omg! Here's how Bhagya Lakshmi's Lakshmi will take revenge from this costar, Deets inside

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

In this video we see that Lakshmi aka Aishwarya Khare is taking revenge from Balwinder aka Ankit Bhatia. Take a look at their funny video below.

Check out the video

Fans are loving their off camera bond and are very eager to see what's going to happen in the upcoming episodes.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi will be puzzled to find out that Balwinder knows about Lakshmi’s pregnancy. Therefore, Rishi will try to find out how Balwinder got to know about it. As a trick, he will text Balwinder using Lakshmi’s phone. Rishi will wonder how Balwinder got to know about the pregnancy as he isn’t even present in the house.

What will Rishi find out?

