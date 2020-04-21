OMG! Hina Khan hits her brother Aamir; watch video

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one such personality of the small screen who needs no introduction. The actress who shot to fame as Akshara with her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come a long way in her career. Hina's career is reaching new heights with every passing day and her achievements are proof.

Hina is a complete package and knows how to maintain her personality with her stylish avatars. The actress' Instagram account is proof that Hina is one stylish diva who has always showcased her fashionable side.

Apart from that, Hina has found several ways to keep her fans entertained. The actress is an avid Tik Tok user and we have often seen her making some fun Tik Tok videos.

The most amazing part is that the actress stars alongside her brother Aamir in some videos.

The latest video which we see circulating on social media also stars Hina and Aamir where the actress is seen hitting her brother and it was so hilarious.

Take a look at the video:

In the past, we have also seen Hina's father in many Tik Tok videos.

How did you like this brother-sister jodi? Tell us in the comments.