OMG! “I think Toshu itself is very challenging character and if you look at the three years of the show, he has shown a range of emotions”, Ashish Mehrotra aka Toshu of Anupama talks about the upcoming twists, the environment on set and more

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama and what makes the show so great is the ensemble cast which adds a lot of flavor to the show. The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

Ashish Mehrotra plays the role of Toshu in the show, and like his character, fans have had a rollercoaster journey with him.

ALSO READ:Kya Baat Hai! "I used to be ignored and sidelined during award functions, but today because of Anupamaa things have changed and it's taken me twenty two years to reach where I am today" - Rupali Ganguly

The actor is revered for his performance in the show, and TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actor at an event to talk about the love that audiences have for Anupama and the ongoing track.

He said, “I think Anupama has always been known for its twists and turns and if I reveal all that, why will anyone watch it. But yes, a lot is going on in the show, Pakhi has been kidnapped, now has she really been kidnapped or she has left out of her own free will, you have to watch the show to find out”.

He further said that he would give awards with his heart to Rajan Shahi and Rupali, “The way Sir has created the show and the way Rupali ma'am has performed, is why you guys love us so much. This is why we also love working on the show because the production house is so good. The cast is so fun and we have a lot of fun on set while working. We generally have a lot of fun on set. We talk about our daily lives, discuss the price of tomatoes and potatoes and so many other things. But apart from that, there are so many esteemed artists in the show, and to match your own performance with them is definitely a challenge. But, eve that is a lot of fun”

Elaborating on that, he said, “I think Toshu itself is very challenging part and if you look the three years of the show, he has shown a range of emotions. He has been with the family, against the family, fought with Anupama and gotten slapped. There is a long list, but he is a good boy now. So, let’s wait and watch to see what happens next because I am also very very curious to know”.

Ashish stars as Toshu on one of the most popular and loved shows Anupama on Star Plus.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Anupamaa : Shocking! Toshu and Samar warn Adhik that if anything happens to Pakhi, they will rip him apart