Omg! Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan is jealous of Aryan aka Fahmaan due to this reason, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.

Also read Imlie: What! Imlie shocked to hear Aryan’s confession as he gets angry at Madhav

In this video we see that Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan is jealous of Aryan aka Fahmaan because he is playing cricket and she is busy shooting for the upcoming track. Take a look at the video to see their funny banter.

Check out the video

Also read Omg! Fans have this unexpected demand from Arylie in Imlie

Aryan, on seeing Madhav and Imlie's intimacy, grabs Madhav from his collar.

Meanwhile in the show, Aryan gets so angry at Madhav that he even throttles him and attempts to kill him for getting close to his wife.

Imlie gets shocked seeing Aryan’s confession.

Later, Aryan questions Imlie and taunts her for her friendship with Madhav.

Will Aryan be aware of the misunderstanding being created?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.