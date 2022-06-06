Omg! Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan is jealous of Aryan aka Fahmaan due to this reason, Check out

Aryan gets so angry at Madhav that he even throttles him and attempts to kill him for getting close to his wife.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 19:43
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.   

In this video we see that Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan is  jealous of Aryan aka Fahmaan because he is playing  cricket and she is busy shooting for the upcoming track. Take a look at the video to see their funny banter.  

  

Aryan, on seeing Madhav and Imlie's intimacy, grabs Madhav from his collar.

Meanwhile in the show, Aryan gets so angry at Madhav that he even throttles him and attempts to kill him for getting close to his wife.

Imlie gets shocked seeing Aryan’s confession.

Later, Aryan questions Imlie and taunts her for her friendship with Madhav.

Will Aryan be aware of the misunderstanding being created?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video