OMG! Imlie fame Seerat Kapoor reveals about co-star Megha Chakraborty behaving like Imlie in real life, here's why

Imlie fame Seerat Kapoor reveals about co-star Megha Chakraborty behaving like Imlie in real life

Imlie fame Seerat Kapoor and Megha Chabraborty are BFFs in real life and their recent confession is the proof.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Thu, 04/27/2023 - 04:30
Seerat and Megha

MUMBAI:  Ever since Imlie season 2 hit the small screens, the viewers are totally in love with the storyline. 

Seerat Kapoor, Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty are seen playing the lead roles. 

While Seerat is seen as Chini, Megha is playing Imlie's character. 

We all know how Chini has always troubled Imlie and created problems in her life. 

The show is going through very interesting twists and turns. 

Both Seerat and Megha are slaying in their roles and fans are in love with them. 

However, the duo seems to have taken their on-screen characters too seriously. 

Seerat and Megha are half-sisters in the show and they behave like siblings off-screen as well. 

In an interesting interview with TellyChakkar, Seerat reveals a fun fact about her co-star Megha and it has left us in splits. 

Chini is Imlie's younger sister in the show. 

However, Megha often behaves like an elder sister to Seerat in real-life as well. 

Seerat says that Megha often scolds her off-screen. Apart from that, she also helps her out with a lot of things.

Megha has been Seerat's support system in real life. 

Take a look:

Well, it seems like Megha and Seerat are bonding big time on the sets of Imlie. 

Who says that two actresses can never be friends? Megha and Seerat definitely gives us major friendship goals. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

